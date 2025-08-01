Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCPK:SCBFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:00 AM ET

William Thomas Winters

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our 2025 interim results call. I'm joined here in London by Diego. And as usual, we'll run through the presentation before taking your questions. We've delivered a strong set of results in the second quarter of 2025.

Despite the uncertainties in the period, our performance has demonstrated how much our clients value our services and our truly distinctive network.

Q2 income was up 15% year-on-year, excluding notable items, driven by double-digit growth across Global Banking, Global Markets and Wealth Solutions, and with record net new money in our affluent business. This income growth, which generated a significant improvement in RoTE is a testament to our ability to deliver exceptional services in support of our clients' needs, and it is clear that our strategy is working.

With our strong capital position, we're announcing a further share buyback of $1.3 billion which will start imminently. This takes our total distribution since full year 2023 results to $6.5 billion towards our target of at least $8 billion between 2024 and 2026.

Diego will