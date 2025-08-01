Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher E. French - Chairman, President & CEO

Edward H. McKay - Executive VP & COO

James J. Volk - Senior VP of Finance & CFO

Lucas Binder - Vice President of Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Shenandoah Telecommunications Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Lucas Binder, VP of Corporate Finance for Shentel.

Lucas Binder

Thank you very much, Cory. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. The purpose of today's call is to review Shentel's results for the second quarter of 2025. Our results were announced in a press release distributed after the market closed this afternoon, and the presentation we will be reviewing is included on the Investor page on our investor.shentel.com website. Please note that an audio replay of this call will be made available later today. The details are set forth in the press release announcing this call.

With us on the call today are Chris French, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ed McKay, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jim Volk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

After the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. I refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation, which contains our safe harbor disclaimer and remind you that this conference may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additionally, we have provided a detailed discussion of various risk factors in our SEC filings, which you are encouraged to review. You are cautioned not to place