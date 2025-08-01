AMG Critical Materials N.V. (AMVMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AMG Critical Materials N.V. (OTCPK:AMVMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heinz C. Schimmelbusch - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO

Jackson M. Dunckel - CFO & Member of Management Board

Michael Gerard Connor - Chief Corporate Development Off, SVP, Corp. Controller, CFO-AMG Mineracao BV & Member of Mgmt. Board

Thomas Swoboda - Global Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Martijn P. den Drijver - ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division

Michael Kuhn - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's AMG Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Thomas Swoboda. Please go ahead, sir.

Thomas Swoboda

Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to AMG's second quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me on this call is Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jackson Dunckel, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Michael Connor, the Chief Corporate Development Officer.

AMG's second quarter earnings press release issued yesterday is on AMG's website. Today's call will begin with a review of the second quarter 2025 business highlights by Dr. Schimmelbusch. Mr. Conner will comment on strategy and Mr. Dunckel will comment on AMG's financial results. At the completion of Mr. Dunkel's remarks, Dr. Schimmelbusch will comment on outlook. We will then open the line to take your questions.

Before I pass the call to Dr. Schimmelbusch, I would like to expressly refer you to our statement on forward-looking statements and the meaning thereof as we have used at all previous occasions and we use at this earnings call and which explanatory statement has been published as part of our financial presentation and on our