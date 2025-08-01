Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (APELY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:APELY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hideo Izumi - President, CEO & Representative Director

Satoshi Kodaira - CFO, COO, Senior Managing Executive Officer & Director

Conference Call Participants

Daiki Takayama - Unidentified Company

Manabu Akizuki - Unidentified Company

Shingo Hirata - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Yasuda - Unidentified Company

Operator

We will now begin the financial results briefing for ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. For Q1 of the fiscal year ending March 2026.

Thank you very much for joining us today. The items we will be covering in today’s briefing are shown here.

Presenting on behalf of the Company are President and CEO, Mr. Izumi; and Director, Executive Vice President, COO and CFO, Mr. Kodaira. The explanation will be given by Mr. Kodaira. Please proceed.

Satoshi Kodaira

Hello, everyone. My name is Kodaira, CFO and COO of ALPS ALPINE, as introduced just now.

Let me begin with a summary of today’s presentation.

For Q1 of FY2026, we recorded both revenue and operating profit growth YoY, achieving the highest quarterly sales in our history. Revenue growth was driven by steady demand for mobile and consumer market products in the components segment. The improvement in operating profit was due to structural reforms in the mobility segment, which led to cost reductions in both variable and fixed expenses and thus improved performance.

Next, compared to the initial forecast announced on April 30, both revenue and operating profit in the components and mobility segments exceeded expectations. This was primarily due to a weaker yen than initially projected and a smaller-than-expected impact from tariffs.

Furthermore, for H1, we have revised our earnings forecast upward. This reflects our conservative initial estimates of the impact from tariffs, as well as early progress in tough price pass-through negotiations with customers. However, due