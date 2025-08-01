Altigen Communications, Inc. (ATGN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Stone - Chief Financial Officer

Jeremiah J. Fleming - Chairman, President & CEO

Joe Hamblin - Chief Digital & Transformation Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Altigen Technologies Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Now I would like to turn the call over to your host, Gary Stone, CFO of Altigen Technologies. Please go ahead.

Gary Stone

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Altigen Technologies Earnings Call for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2025. Joining me on the call today is Jerry Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer; Joe Hamblin, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer; and I am Gary Stone, Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, we issued an earnings release reporting financial results for the period ended June 30 2025. This release can be found on our IR website at www.altigen.com. We've also arranged a replay of this call, which may be accessed by phone. This replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the call's completion and remain in effect for 90 days. This call can also be accessed from the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking information regarding future events and future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and actual results may differ materially due to certain risks and uncertainties that pertain to our business.

We refer you to the financial disclosures filed periodically by the company over-the-counter market, specifically, the company's audited annual report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, and the most recent unaudited quarterly report for