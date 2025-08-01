Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MGRUF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:00 PM ET

Andrew Tamlin - Chief Financial Officer

John Ginis - Director of Asset Management—Retail

Richard Clermont - Corporate Participant

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen, Research Division

This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Tamlin. Please go ahead.

Andrew Tamlin

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer of Morguard REIT. Welcome to the Morguard REIT Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I am joined this afternoon by John Ginis, Vice President of Retail Asset Management; Tom Johnston, Senior Vice President of Western Asset Management; along with Rick Clermont, Assistant Vice President of Asset Management, Eastern Canada. Thank you all for taking the time to join the call.

Before we jump into the call, I would like to point out that our comments will mostly refer to the second quarter 2025 MD&A and financial statements, which have been posted to our website. I refer you specifically to the cautionary language at the front of the MD&A, which would also apply to any comments that we make on this call.

Our second quarter results were consistent with the same trends that we saw in the first quarter and were also very consistent with expectations for the quarter. We have known for some time that 2025 was going to be a tough year due to the market rent resets at Penn West Plaza in Calgary, the impact of which will continue throughout the year. Further to that, we have seen some pockets of