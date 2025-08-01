After Federal Reserve officials cut interest rates by 25 basis points in December 2024, it was not a question of when the central bank would cut again, but just how many cuts would take place throughout 2025.
Odds Of No Interest Rate Cuts In 2025 Rise
Summary
- Rather than multiple rate cuts in 2025, Fed officials may not cut at all.
- The futures market odds of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's next meeting in September fell to about 40% hours after the Fed's July 30 decision.
- With just three FOMC meetings before the end of the year and inflation still moving away from the central bank's 2% target, the likelihood of 2025 without a rate cut is increasing.
