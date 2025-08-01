Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TBCRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTCPK:TBCRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Geoff McTait - Managing Director of Canadian Originations & Global Syndications—Timbercreek Capital Inc.

Robert Blair Tamblyn - Non-Independent Chair & CEO

Scott Rowland - Chief Investment Officer

Tracy Johnston - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division

Stephen Boland - Raymond James Ltd., Research Division

Zachary Weisbrod - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Robert Blair Tamblyn

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss the first quarter financial results. I'm joined as usual by Scott Rowland, CIO; Tracy Johnston, CFO; and Geoff McTait, Head of Canadian Originations and Global Syndications.

The second quarter delivered solid performance across key metrics. We expanded the portfolio from Q1 levels with significant year- over-year growth. This supported net investment income of $25.2 million. Distributable income was $0.18 per share, consistent with our historically quarterly range.

As we signaled on our last earnings call, we resolved a material portion of Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans, close to $83 million since that time. And we're pleased to report that the renewal of our credit facility is nearly complete, featuring a substantial upsize and improved margin terms to support our plans for growth.

Transaction activity was healthy in the second quarter, and the pipeline is building despite some lingering effects from the broader macro environment. While this tariff-related uncertainty poses challenges for certain sectors, our focus on multifamily residential real estate and essential and resilient asset class, positions us to deliver stable income and protect investor