Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has 1.35 million natural gas and electricity customers and is a holding company for residential/commercial (weather-variable) gas utilities, experiencing growth in its smaller but valuable electric generation and utilities, and with transmission and generation
Why I Am Upranking Black Hills Corporation From Hold To Buy
Summary
- I am upgrading Black Hills Corporation to a buy due to its attractive 4.67% dividend, growth prospects, and diversified generation mix including coal.
- Data center and blockchain demand are driving electric utility growth, with over 10% of EPS expected from data centers by 2028.
- Recent policy shifts favoring natural gas and coal, plus regional economic growth, position Black Hills for stable long-term earnings and dividend growth.
- Risks include weather-dependent gas demand and high fixed costs, but strong governance, proactive safety, and a low beta profile support my positive outlook.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.