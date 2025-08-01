X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (XFABF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (OTCPK:XFABF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 12:30 PM ET

I will now hand over to your host, Rudi Winter, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Rudi De Winter

Thank you very much. Welcome to the X-FAB Second Quarter 2025 Results Call. In the second quarter, we recorded revenues of $215 million, up 5% year-on-year and up 5% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the IFRS 15 impact, the quarterly revenue was $218 million, which is well above the guidance of $200 million to $210 million.

The second quarter revenue in our core markets, automotive, industrial and medical was $206 million, up 8% year-on-year and up 9% quarter-on-quarter. This is the highest quarter in the last 6 quarters and is now growing for 2 quarters in a row, 2025 is progressing more favorably than initially anticipated, and we upgraded our full year revenue guidance to $840 million to $870 million.

The order intake was -- has increased for two consecutive quarters now. Our business is no longer constrained by capacity and factory cycle times have shortened and customers place orders later than usual and more frequently and at short notice, resulting in a reduced visibility.

The shorter ordering behavior is also a result of the geopolitical uncertainties