Air France-KLM SA (AFRAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Air France-KLM SA (OTCPK:AFRAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Benjamin M. Smith - CEO & Director

Marjan E. F. Rintel - CEO & President of KLM

Steven Zaat - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Irving - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Antonio Duarte - Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division

Harry J. Gowers - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

James Edward Brazier Hollins - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Jarrod Castle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Quirijn Mulder - ING Groep N.V., Research Division

Stephen Furlong - Davy, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Air France-KLM Group's Q2 and Half Year 2025 Results Presentation. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Benjamin Smith, CEO; and Steven Zaat, CFO of Air France-KLM. Please go ahead, sir.

Benjamin M. Smith

Okay. Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the presentation of Air France-KLM's results for the second quarter of 2025. Today, I'm joined by Steven Zaat, Group CFO; Anne Rigail, Air France CEO; and Marjan Rintel, KLM's CEO.

As usual, I'll begin by covering the key highlights of the quarter before handing over to Steven, who will walk you through the financial results in more detail. I'll then close with an overview of our medium-term ambitions and conclude with remarks before opening the floor to questions.

Okay. Moving to Slide 3. Air France-KLM delivered strong results in the second quarter of 2025 with revenue up 6.2%, and we reported an operating income of EUR 736 million, which is an increase of EUR 223 million year-over-year. The operating margin stood at 8.7%, reflecting the continued impact of