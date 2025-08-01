Mediobanca Banca di Credito (MDIBF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mediobanca Banca di Credito (OTCPK:MDIBF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alberto Nicola Nagel - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Manuela Meroni - Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research

Alberto Nicola Nagel

Good morning, and thank you for joining the call on the full year results.

On many metrics, this year is the best of our history, and this is backed by a stronger commercial achievement foster by a stronger franchise, which is basically the trajectory we have in our plan to have a stronger industrial footprint at the end of the previous plan. In fact, this year, we have had EUR 11 billion of net new money, which is plus 30% year-on-year. We have had an increase of 8% in average loan in CIB, up to EUR 1 billion. And we have further increase our outstanding capacity in printing new loans in Consumer Finance.

You remember that our average trajectory was of EUR 2 billion per quarters. We have reached EUR 9 billion in a year, plus 9%. This resulted in a strong double-digit growing fees trajectory which exceeded that EUR 1 billion and is up 14% and a very resilient NII backed by strong corporate -- Consumer Finance trend of up 9%. We have had also a lower COR compared to our expectation. We had forecasted a budget of 50, 55 basis points of cost of risk, we ended up at 44.

This reverted into a net profit up 4% and EPS up 7% on the back of buyback, which has been concluded and basically very strong capital generation, 270 basis points which allowed us to increase our dividend. And so the last tranche of the interim dividend is EUR 0.59 per share is going to be payable next November and brings the total dividend at EUR