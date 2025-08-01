ams-OSRAM AG (AMSSY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ams-OSRAM AG Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:45 AM ET

Call Participants

Aldo Kamper - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO

Juergen Rebel - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Rainer Irle - CFO & Member of Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Harry Blaiklock - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Janardan Nedyam Menon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Sébastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Juergen Rebel

Good morning, everyone. We welcome you to today's call on the second quarter results. Aldo, our CEO, will comment on business and strategy; Rainer, CFO, will focus on financials. We're referring during the call to the earnings call presentation that you find on our website, but there is also a full comprehensive presentation with further details. Aldo, please walk us through the latest results.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, Juergen, and good morning, everybody. Another solid quarter. Profitability is improving. Reestablish-the-Base savings have already reached the 2025 year-end target. Our balance sheet deleveraging is progressing as planned and all this against the backdrop of high macroeconomic uncertainties despite some promising signs in auto and industrial markets.

We're on Slide 3, looking at the financial performance of the group. Revenues came in at EUR 775 million, exactly at the midpoint of the guidance. We saw a single-digit percentage improvement in our semiconductor business. In the automotive lamps aftermarket business, we had a pretty steep inventory correction at our U.S. retailers on top of normal seasonal decline. And the weaker U.S. dollar cost us about EUR 35 million top line compared to Q2. Year-over-year, revenues are down 5%. This is due to the cyclical inventory correction in automotive LEDs, the auto aftermarket lamps inventory correction, Reestablish-the-Base portfolio effects, and the weaker U.S. dollar. If we truly look at a like-for-like comparison