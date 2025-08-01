Arcadis NV (ARCVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arcadis NV (OTCPK:ARCVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan G. Brookes - Chief Executive Officer

Christine Disch - Investor Relations Officer

Willem Baars - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chase Coughlan - Unidentified Company

David Kerstens - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Kristof Samoy - KBC Securities NV, Research Division

Luuk Van Beek - Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division

Maarten Verbeek - The Idea-Driven Equities Analyses Company

Martijn P. den Drijver - ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division

Natasha Caroline Brilliant - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Quirijn Mulder - ING Groep N.V., Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gailey, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Arcadis conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the second quarter and half year 2025 results. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Christine Disch, Investor Relations Director. Ms. Disch, you may now proceed.

Christine Disch

Thank you, Gailey. Good day, everyone, and welcome to our 2025 half year results conference call. My name is Christine Disch, Investor Relations Director. With me on this call are Alan Brookes, Arcadis CEO; and Willem Baars, Interim CFO. We will start with the presentation to be followed by Q&A.

We would like to call your attention to the fact that in today's session, management may reiterate forward-looking statements, which were made in the press release. Please note the risks related to these statements are more fully described in the press release and on the company's website. Now please, over to you, Alan.

Alan G. Brookes

Thank you, Christine. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our trading update for the second quarter of 2025. Arcadis