ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • U.S. equities delivered strong Q2 gains, with the S&P 500 up 10.9% and growth stocks outperforming value by a wide margin.
  • Our diversified, risk-aware approach led to mixed results, with strong contributions from Netflix, Eaton, and Meta, but headwinds from UnitedHealth, Thermo Fisher, and Visa.
  • We remain committed to balanced sector allocations, focusing on fundamental stock selection and managing concentration risks, especially in the IT sector.
  • Despite short-term challenges, we believe our disciplined strategy and portfolio diversification position us well for long-term growth and value creation.

Blurred Urban Nightscape with Illuminated Digital Stock Ticker

Nikada

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: U.S. equities preserved through tariff and geopolitical scares to deliver solid gains in the second quarter. The broad market S&P 500 ((SP500), (SPX)) Index returned 10.9%, swinging from a near-bear market to all-time high. The benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index did even better

This article was written by

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

