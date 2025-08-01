Banco Santander Brasil Is Moving Carefully In Brazil's Credit Cycle
Summary
- Banco Santander Brasil's loan book is flat in real terms, but the risk mix is rising with more exposure to consumer finance and SMEs amid tightening credit.
- NPLs and write-offs are increasing, especially in SME lending, signaling credit stress as Brazil's macro environment cools.
- Valuation is fair for now with a 16% earnings yield, but short-term downside risk exists if the credit cycle worsens further.
- I maintain a tactical Hold due to near-term risks but remain strategically invested for attractive long-term yield and strong fundamentals.
