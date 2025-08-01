Banco Santander Brasil Is Moving Carefully In Brazil's Credit Cycle

  • Banco Santander Brasil's loan book is flat in real terms, but the risk mix is rising with more exposure to consumer finance and SMEs amid tightening credit.
  • NPLs and write-offs are increasing, especially in SME lending, signaling credit stress as Brazil's macro environment cools.
  • Valuation is fair for now with a 16% earnings yield, but short-term downside risk exists if the credit cycle worsens further.
  • I maintain a tactical Hold due to near-term risks but remain strategically invested for attractive long-term yield and strong fundamentals.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) released 2Q25 results this week. The quarter shows little change compared to last year or the beginning of this year.

However, some elements demand attention, in particular NPLs, write-offs, and SME and vehicle lending, at

Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

