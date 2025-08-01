Franklin Global Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • US and global equity markets saw volatility from unexpected tariffs, but trade tensions eased as tariff hikes were delayed, calming recession fears.
  • Stock selection in US Health Care and Energy, and the UK, drove outperformance, while Japan and continental Europe detracted from returns.
  • Economic indicators suggest recession may be avoided, but ongoing trade, geopolitical, and energy uncertainties could lead to choppier markets.
  • Our disciplined, diversified strategy focuses on attractively valued, cash-generative companies, aiming to reward investors despite near-term volatility.

Magnifying glass on top of financial market info

SusanneB

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: The second quarter of 2025 began with US President Donald Trump's announcement of "reciprocal" tariffs that were more sweeping than many had expected, leading to significant financial market volatility. However, global trade tensions eased during the rest of the quarter

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About CFIPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CFIPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CFIPX
--
LMPEX
--
SILLX
--
SMYIX
--
SMYSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News