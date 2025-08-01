Franklin Core Plus Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • We remain overweight high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds, CLOs, and MBS, while emphasizing security selection and quality amid market volatility.
  • Given persistent inflation and tariff uncertainties, we expect the Fed to keep rates on hold, with longer-term yields likely to rise through year-end.
  • The "One Big Beautiful Bill" spending package and expansionary fiscal policy will increase deficits, supporting our cautious outlook on rates and credit spreads.
  • Despite a defensive stance, we continue to find value in higher-quality fixed income, favoring top-of-stack RMBS and diligent credit selection across sectors.

financial consultant analysis investment landscape money market

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. Fixed income spreads generally widened in April amid US President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcements. A subsequent 90-day pause for most

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

