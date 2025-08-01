A little over 5 months ago, I covered Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) for Seeking Alpha and declared the stock a viable trading ticker, but probably not something investors should hold for a long period of time. In
BTC Revaluation Masks A Tough Q2 For Riot Platforms
Summary
- Riot Platforms remains highly dependent on Bitcoin mining, with 92% of Q2-25 revenue from BTC despite efforts to diversify.
- Profitability is weak: positive net income was solely due to BTC revaluation; core operations are unprofitable even with high BTC prices.
- The company shifted from HODLing to selling most mined BTC in Q2, signaling possible industry stress and the need to fund data center expansion.
- I maintain a 'hold' rating on RIOT, as mining economics remain challenging and upside is capped unless the BTC price surges further.
