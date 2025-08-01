Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cynthia B. Taylor - President, CEO & Executive Director

Ellen Pennington - Corporate Participant

Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary - Corporate Participant

Lloyd A. Hajdik - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Charles P. Minervino - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

James Michael Rollyson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

John Matthew Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners, LLC

Patrick John Ouellette - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Stephen David Gengaro - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Joel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Oil States' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ellen Pennington, VP of Human Resources. You may begin.

Ellen Pennington

Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary

Thank you, Joel. Good morning, and welcome to Oil States' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Our call today will be led by our President and CEO, Cindy Taylor; Lloyd Hajdik, Oil States' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Moses, our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Before we begin, we would like to caution listeners regarding forward-looking statements. To the extent that our remarks today contain information other than historical information, please note that we are relying on the safe harbor protections afforded by federal law. No one should assume that these forward-looking statements remain valid later in the quarter or beyond.

Any such remarks should be weighed in the context of the many factors that affect our business, including those risks disclosed in our 2024 Form 10-K, along with