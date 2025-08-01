TransMedics (TMDX) reported strong results again in the second quarter, helping its share price to recover somewhat from recent weakness. While concerns regarding seasonal weakness and competition persist, TransMedics next-gen heart and lung programs should provide a growth boost
TransMedics: Continued Strength Suggests Further Upside
Summary
- TransMedics delivered strong Q2 results, with revenue growth remaining robust and margins improving sharply.
- While there are concerns around the regulatory environment, competition, and seasonality, TransMedics' next-gen heart and lung programs are near-term growth catalysts.
- I see further upside, but meaningful gains may not materialize until 2026, when the heart and lung opportunity becomes more clear.
