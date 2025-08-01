Shares of Builders FirstSource (BLDR) have been a very poor performer over the past year, losing about a quarter of their value as the company has been hurt by weakening residential construction. Shares were flattish Thursday as investors
Builders FirstSource: Q2 Results Point To Further Weakness (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Builders FirstSource faces ongoing margin pressure and declining demand as housing construction weakens, with Q2 results missing expectations and guidance slashed significantly.
- Value-added diversification has not insulated BLDR from housing market downturns, as both commodity and value-added segments are underperforming.
- Management forecasts further declines in single-family starts and acknowledges the housing market is worse than builders admit, with balance sheet strength eroding.
- With limited near-term free cash flow growth and a slower recovery expected, I downgrade BLDR to 'sell' and recommend investors exit at current levels.
