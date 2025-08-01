Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dale Richard Foster - CEO & Director

Matthew Sullivan - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Alexander Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division

Sean Mansouri - Unidentified Company

Elevate Ir - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Climb Global Solutions' financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Joining us today are Climb's CEO, Mr. Dale Foster; the company's CFO, Mr. Matthew Sullivan; and the company's Investor Relations adviser, Mr. Sean Mansouri with Elevate IR.

By now, everyone should have access to the second quarter 2025 earnings press release, which was issued yesterday afternoon at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. The release is available in the Investor Relations section of Climb Global Solutions website at www.climglobalsolutions.com. This call will also be available for webcast replay on the company's website.

Following management's remarks, we will open the call for your questions. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Mansouri for introductory comments.

Sean Mansouri

Elevate Ir

Thank you. Before I introduce Dale, I'd like to remind listeners that certain comments made on this conference call and webcast are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are being made only as of the date