Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Marc-Dominic Nettesheim

Yes. Thanks a lot also from my end. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the presentation of our second quarter results for 2025.

With me sitting here today are our CEO, Carsten Spohr, and our CFO, Till Streichert. They will present our results for the second quarter and discuss our commercial outlook for the remaining 6 months of the year. And at the end, you will have the opportunity to ask your questions.

Like always, I want to ask you to limit your questions so that everybody has a chance to participate. Thank you very much. And Carsten, now with that, I hand over to you.

Carsten Spohr

Yes, Marc, thank you very much, and a warm welcome also from my side to all of you for this year's half-year analyst conference.

By nature, it's a quarter away from us 3 months ago that we were speaking about the summer, and Till and I announced that we are convinced that the Lufthansa Group is heading for a positive summer in various regards.

And I think it's fair to say in the summary that now, at the end of