Franklin Small Cap Value Fund 2024 Commentary Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • US small-cap stocks rallied in Q2 2025, driven by easing recession fears, delayed tariffs, and expectations of rate cuts.
  • The fund outperformed its benchmark, aided by strong stock selection in industrials and underweights in real estate and health care.
  • Despite optimism, ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainties may cause near-term volatility; attractive entry points exist for quality names.
  • We remain focused on high-quality, undervalued companies with strong governance and low debt, aiming for upside potential and risk management.

businessman working on SWOT analysis of company project financial report with documents graph at modern office. Concept of business result, economy, market, money and statistic.

Natee127

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US small-cap stocks, as measured by the Russell 2000 Index, advanced during the second quarter of 2025. After rebounding from April's lows on US tariff policy, small-cap equity markets continued to rally through June despite bouts of volatility. Temporary delays in

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FRVLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FRVLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRCSX
--
FRVFX
--
FRVLX
--
FVADX
--
FVFRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News