GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Luke Pelosi - Executive VP & CFO
Patrick Dovigi - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Conference Call Participants
Christopher Allan Murray - ATB Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Henry Stephen Roberts - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
James Joseph Schumm - TD Cowen, Research Division
Jonathan Mark Windham - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Kevin Chiang - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Konark Gupta - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Michael Doumet - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division
Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Stephanie Lynn Benjamin Moore - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending today's GFL Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Jerry, and I will be your moderator today. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Patrick Dovigi, Founder and CEO of GFL. Please go ahead.
Patrick Dovigi
Thank you, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to today's call, and thank you for joining us. This morning, we will be reviewing our results for the second quarter and updating our guidance for the year. I'm joined this morning by Luke Pelosi, our CFO, who will take us through the forward-looking disclaimer before we get into the details.
Luke Pelosi
Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. We have filed our earnings press release, which includes important information. The press release is available on our website. During this call, we will be making some forward- looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding events or developments that we believe or
- Read more current GFL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts