Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (MAHMF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTC:MAHMF) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Amarjyoti Barua - President & Group Chief Financial Officer & Member of Executive Board

Anish Dilip Shah - MD, Group CEO, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director

Rajesh Ganesh Jejurikar - Executive Director & CEO of Automotive and Farm Sectors & Member of Group Exe Board

Anish Dilip Shah

Good afternoon and good evening. I'd like to start with a tribute to Mr. Manohar, Director on our Board, in fact, the Lead Director for M&M. He passed away this morning, and we are very saddened by his passing. He was a wonderful person, someone who is always very positive. Who always worked to find solutions, who had tremendous respect for each person. And it's an absolute pleasure to work with.

We will miss him dearly. Our deepest condolences to his family. And he's someone who we shall always cherish with a very fond memory as the key member of our Board and someone who's made significant contributions to the growth of the Mahindra Group. He was also a Director for many years on the Tech Mahindra Board and therefore, has been associated with the group for a long time.

Let me then move to the key messages from our results this quarter. It was a very strong quarter. Overall, we've had a number of strong quarters for some time now, but I would look at this is amongst the strongest Consolidated profit after tax is up 24% and ROE is north of 20% for the first time, 0.6%. But as I've always maintained, our target for ROE is 18%. We may go slightly higher or slightly lower from time to time, and that's what we will stay with.

All our