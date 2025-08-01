PayPal: Cash-Flow Correction Overly Done, Upward Momentum Likely Lumpy

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.13K Followers

Summary

  • PYPL's ongoing turnaround has been met with much skepticism, as observed in the steep sell-off after the lumpy FQ2'25 cash flow performance, despite the reiterated FY2025 guidance.
  • This is especially since the new management has already delivered double-beat FQ2'25 performance while raising the FY2025 top/bottom-line guidance.
  • PYPL has also reported richer transaction and adj operating margins while driving new active account growth for six consecutive quarters.
  • Combined with the ongoing share retirement, we believe that the stock may offer a double-digit upside potential from current levels.
  • While PYPL's reversal is likely to be lumpy, partly attributed to the uncertain macro headwinds, its long-term prospects as a leading fintech player remain bright.

Stack coins and arrow red green graph chart volatility swing up and down.

Pla2na

PYPL Remains Attractively Valued Despite The Market's Pessimism, With It Offering Robust Appreciation Prospects

We previously covered PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in May 2025, discussing how the fintech had delivered robust bottom-line growth through ongoing Braintree re-negotiations, the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.13K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
PYPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News