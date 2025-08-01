St. James's Place plc (STJPF) Q2 2025 MD&A Earnings Call Transcript

St. James's Place plc (OTCPK:STJPF) Q2 2025 MD&A Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Caroline Mary Waddington - CFO & Director

Mark Thomas FitzPatrick - CEO & Executive Director

Mark Thomas FitzPatrick

Good morning, and welcome to our 2025 half year results. It's been a very successful first half for St. James's Place. We've delivered double-digit earnings growth and record funds under management, all while making substantial progress on our key programs of work. This performance reflects the strength of our business model, the quality and resilience of our advisers and the continued demand for trusted financial advice.

I'm going to talk through some of the business and financial highlights, then Caroline will cover the financials in more detail. I'll then update you about our priorities as we look to the second half and beyond. So let's begin with the strong first half we've just delivered. It was a period where the backdrop for consumers continued to be complex and evolve. More positively, mortgage rates are coming down rather than going up and interest rates are expected to trend lower over time.

On the other hand, we're seeing sluggish economic growth across major economies. Stock markets have been volatile, consumer confidence is fragile and geopolitical tension has been on the rise. Putting all this together, it's a tricky environment for a U.K. consumer. How can they plan with confidence when there's so much uncertainty? The answer for many is holistic financial advice, delivered by a trusted, highly qualified professional financial adviser with whom they have a long relationship.

Advisers can help their clients navigate a sea of uncertainty and make sense of markets. They help them block out the noise and encourage the right long-term behaviors to guide them on the way to financial freedom and