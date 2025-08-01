Covestro AG (CVVTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Covestro AG (OTCPK:CVVTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carsten Intveen - Investor Relations Director

Christian Baier - CFO & Member of Management Board

Markus Steilemann - CEO & Chairman of Management Board

Ronald Koehler - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Controlling

Conference Call Participants

Chris Counihan - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Geoffrey Robert Haire - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Ronald Koehler

Welcome to the Covestro Earnings Call on the second quarter results. The company is represented by Markus Steilemann, CEO; and Christian Baier, CFO. [Operator Instructions] You will find the quarterly statement and earnings call presentation on our IR website. I assume you have read the safe harbor statement.

With that, I would like now to turn the conference over to Markus.

Markus Steilemann

Thank you, Ronald, and good afternoon to everybody, and a warm welcome to our second quarter call. With the end of today, Covestro's Chief Commercial Officer, Sucheta Govil, will go into her well-deserved retirement after 2 consecutive terms on the Board of Covestro. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Sucheta for her exceptional contributions and her dedication to shaping our company.

On behalf of the entire Board of Management, I now have the great pleasure to introduce the new Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro, Monique Buch, to the investor community. Monique is an esteemed top manager with an impressive track record and a long-standing experience in the materials business. In her last position, she served as Executive Vice President, Nonwoven at Lenzing AG Austria. This position had been preceded by various leading positions at Freudenberg and Dow Corning. She obtained a master in Industrial Engineering & Management from the University of Twente.

The other members of