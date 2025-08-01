On February 2, I wrote my first article about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). I rated the stock as a Hold at that time. Since then, the stock has a total return of 3.14% compared to
Returning Capital Has Become Key For MGIC Investment Corporation
Summary
- MGIC delivered strong Q2 2025 earnings and continues robust capital returns via dividends and aggressive share buybacks, demonstrating operational strength despite a tough market.
- The US housing market remains deeply challenged by high interest rates, declining first-time buyers, and reduced sales volume, limiting MTG's growth prospects.
- Rising delinquencies and intensifying price competition among PMI providers pose ongoing risks to the company's profitability and future market share.
- Given persistent housing headwinds and limited near-term catalysts, I am maintaining my Hold rating on MGIC Investment until market conditions improve.
