Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported the company’s Q2 results on the 31st of July. The cruise line operator reported revenues and an EPS very slightly below expectations. Yet, the quarter showed surprisingly good signals of Norwegian’s performance
Norwegian Cruise Line: Bookings Softness Has Subsided
Summary
- Norwegian Cruise Line reported quite strong Q2 results in a turbulent consumer environment. Bookings weakness for the Q3 period subsided after April as cruise lines continued to attract consumers.
- The quarter showed solid net yield gains. Norwegian's still relatively low ROIC makes further net yield gains important given the company's heavy investment pipeline.
- NCLH is valued fairly. My DCF model suggests a fair value of $24.8.
