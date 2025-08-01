Filling The U.S. Coffers With Cash

Customs currency

The U.S. Treasury is set to see another big cash windfall after fresh tariffs were imposed on much of the globe following an August 1 deadline. Even countries that have reached new trade understandings with the United States have still had to agree to what was once considered steep tariff rates, like the 15% levies imposed on Japan and the European Union. Markets have taken a dip on this new reality, but stocks are still near record highs and have not yet displayed the panic seen in the aftermath of "Liberation Day" in April. Plans for Canada and pause for Mexico



Snapshot: Tariffs are paid to the U.S. government by importers, who look to manage the duties in several ways. That includes raising retail prices, which has sparked fears of inflation, but can also be addressed via other methods like discounts, alternative sourcing, lower profit margins, or cutting company costs. The impacts of each have been ferociously debated, but the one thing that is clear is that tariffs are raising a tremendous amount of money for Uncle Sam.



Besides filling U.S. coffers to pay down debt, Trump is seeking to utilize tariffs as a way to spark a manufacturing renaissance in which America once again becomes an industrial powerhouse. The question is whether much of that can come back to the U.S., and how long it would take. Seeking Alpha subscribers are as polarized as politics on this topic, with a clear 50-50 split on Trump's trade strategy (note that this was one of the biggest surveys by Wall Street Breakfast, with over 4,000 responses!).



Show me the money: Last month, the U.S. Treasury posted a rare $27B June budget surplus for the first time in nearly a decade. It was helped by tariff-related revenues and customs duties, which Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects to "be well over $300B by the end of the year." However, the U.S. is still running a fiscal year-to-date deficit of $1.34T, meaning action will also have to be taken on the spending side of the equation in order to achieve a balanced budget.