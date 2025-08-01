USCL:CA - The Yield Is Almost Entirely Return Of Capital

Tim Worstall
Summary

  • The Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF is a Canadian-dollar, retail-focused ETF that mirrors XYLD, utilizing a covered call strategy to generate higher income at the expense of capital gains.
  • Despite headline yields above 13%, over 90% of distributions are return of capital, not true income, raising serious sustainability concerns.
  • Even during high volatility—when covered call strategies should excel—USCL:CA and XYLD failed to generate sufficient earned income to cover fees and leverage.
  • Given high fees, lack of genuine income, and questionable performance, I recommend avoiding USCL:CA and seeking alternative investments.

We Need To Understand The Instrument To Use It

Once we get past the very simplest of instruments, we need to grasp the working mechanics before we can decide whether this is something we want to use. Sure, a bond is

Tim Worstall
