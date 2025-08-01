Meta: Stop Underestimating Return On AI Investments

Obelisk Investment Research
294 Followers

Summary

  • AI investments are already delivering results, with increased time spent on platforms and higher ad prices, positioning META for superior incremental growth vs. Google.
  • Cost discipline remains intact, and while depreciation will rise with higher capex, returns on investment are robust, supporting faster compounding in absolute dollars.
  • Despite recent gains, META's valuation remains attractive relative to growth and the S&P 500, offering continued opportunity for outsized returns with manageable risks.
A man uses a mobile phone at Shibuya crossing

Bronek Kaminski

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) reported a strong beat yesterday. Last I wrote on META in August of last year, I outlined why I though it was an underappreciated opportunity.

  • Management had proven its cost discipline and capex investments were showing returns

This article was written by

Obelisk Investment Research
294 Followers
I publish deep-dive analyses of companies across all industries, irrespective of market cap. Looking for wide moats, efficient capital allocators, growth potential, and underappreciated resilience.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News