Schroders plc (SHNWF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Schroders plc (OTCPK:SHNWF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katie Wagstaff - Corporate Participant

Meagen Lyn Burnett - Group COO, CFO & Executive Director

Richard Oldfield - Group CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Arnaud Maurice Andre Giblat - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Bruce Allan Hamilton - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Hubert Lam - BofA Securities, Research Division

Isobel Hettrick - Autonomous Research Limited

Michael Joseph Werner - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Michael William Sanderson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Nicholas Herman - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Richard Oldfield

Good morning, everyone. I know it's a super busy morning for you. So I really appreciate you taking the time. And I'm sorry if you've sat waiting for it to join us. Now it's really hard to follow any video, but following that is quite hard because it's a short excerpt from our new Active Edge Campaign. You're going to progressively see this over the next 6 months. As you know, at Schroders, we're unashamedly active, and that's the basis of this campaign.

We're now in a world where changing economic and geopolitical events are creating perpetual uncertainty and some people are understandably worried. But within all that lies great opportunity for Schroders and our clients. I believe we're at a turning point with a focus returning to active management. Diversification isn't only back in favor, but it's a real requirement. Portfolio concentration is being challenged in a way we haven't seen for some time.

Our 2025 Global Investor Insight survey underscores this. More than half of the respondents want more resilience in their portfolios, and 8% of global investors expect to increase the allocation to active management and further diversify over the next year. In