Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTSKY) Q2 FY2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:OTSKY) Q2 FY2024 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 ET

Company Participants

Tatsuo Higuchi - Advisor, Chairman Emeritus & Senior Executive Director

Tomohiro Emura - Executive VP & Operating Officer of IR, Public Relations, and Sustainability Promotion

Yuko Makino - CFO & Senior Executive Director

Yuko Makino

Now I'd like to present the consolidated financial results for the second quarter of FY 2024. These are the three items I will cover today.

First, I will explain an overview of our consolidated results. In the second quarter of FY 2024 as in the first quarter, both revenue and business profit grew significantly year-on-year, led by strong sales in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical businesses. As a result, revenue increased 17.0% to JPY 1,109.8 billion (sic) [ JPY 1,108.9 billion ] and business profit increased 37.8% to JPY 213.6 billion.

Operating profit had an impact of the impairment loss on AVP-786, but net profit increased 5.1% due to the impact of finance income and et cetera. So as a result, overall revenue and profit increased.

Also shown on Page 15 of the reference material, operating cash flow before R&D investment also increased by approximately JPY 20 billion from the previous year. As announced on July 26, results of the first half of the fiscal year exceeded the revised plan announced in May.

Next, prior to the detailed explanation of business profit, I would like to briefly explain the new categories of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical businesses, which have been newly set up in the fourth midterm plan.

In pharmaceutical business, Rexulti and LONSURF are classified into Core 2, which are positioned as growth drivers for fourth MTMP. The next-generation growth drivers are categorized as Next 8, and Kiaqali and Pluvicto are called Plus 2”, from which royalty income is expected.

Nutraceutical business