Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bradley S. Paulsen - President

Bryan H. Langley - Executive VP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Ersan Sayman - Executive Vice President of Merchandising

Thomas V. Taylor - CEO & Director

Wayne Hood - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Charles P. Grom - Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

David Leonard Bellinger - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Gregory Scott Melich - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Katharine Amanda McShane - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Peter Jacob Keith - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Robert Frederick Ohmes - BofA Securities, Research Division

Seth Ian Sigman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Steven Emanuel Zaccone - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Steven Paul Forbes - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Zachary Robert Fadem - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Floor & Decor Holdings Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Wayne Hood, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Wayne Hood

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Floor & Decor's Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on our call today are Tom Taylor, Chief Executive Officer; Brad Paulsen, President; and Bryan Langley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I want to remind everyone of the company's safe harbor language. Comments made during this call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that refers to