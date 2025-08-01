Bouygues SA (BOUYF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bouygues SA (OTCPK:BOUYF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Benoit Torloting - CEO and Deputy GM Consumer & Pro market

Etienne Jacolin - Corporate Participant

Olivier Roussat - Group Chief Executive Officer

Pascal Grange - Deputy CEO & CFO

Pierre Vanstoflegatte - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Akhil Dattani - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Eric Ravary - CIC Market Solutions, Inc.

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Mollie Witcombe - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Nicolas J. Mora - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Rohit Modi - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Olivier Roussat

Online presentation of the Bouygues Group's interim first half results for 2025. And this call will be recorded, and I can assure you -- I'd like to ask you to ensure that your mics are turned off. [Operator Instructions]

I'm going to comment this morning's results with Pascal Grange, and we will then take your questions at the end of the presentation ourselves, of course, and the heads of the various business segments here with us this morning.

Let's begin by the landmark events of the first half 2025. Now before going into the details here, I should remind you that when we presented our first quarter results, we reminded you that the macroeconomic and geopolitical environments remain very unstable. That said, the results for the first half year are good, strong, so we can confirm the outlook for the group for 2025.

Now if we look at the main indicators for the first half year, what we find is, first of all, the group sales figure is up slightly over 12 months, thanks largely to the construction businesses. Secondly, the group's COPA is up quite sharply over the year. This was driven mostly by Equans and the construction businesses. Thirdly, that's not including