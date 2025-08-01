At the start of July, I updated my estimates of equity risk premiums for countries in a semiannual ritual that goes back almost three decades. As with some of my other data updates, I have mixed feelings about publishing these numbers. On
Country Risk 2025: The Story Behind The Numbers
Summary
- When assessing business risk from operating in a country, you will be affected by uncertainty that arises from almost every source.
- The simplest and most longstanding measure of country risk takes the form of sovereign ratings, with the same agencies that rate companies also rating countries.
- My interest in country risk stems almost entirely from my work in corporate finance and valuation, since this risk finds its way into the costs of equity and capital that are critical ingredients in both disciplines.
