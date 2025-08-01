Fluidra, S.A. (FLUIF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCPK:FLUIF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Clara Valera Jaques - Strategy, IR and FP&A Senior Director

Eloy Planes Corts - Executive Chairman

Jaime Alberto Ramirez Alzate - Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Tintore Segura - Chief Financial & Transformation Officer

Alvaro Lenze Julia - Alantra Equities Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division

Chitrita C. Sinha - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Luis de Toledo Heras - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division

Timothy Lee - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Good morning, and welcome to our first half 2025 results call. I'm Clara Valera, Strategy, Investor Relations and FP&A Senior Director. Joining me today on this call is our Executive Chairman, Eloy Planes; our CEO, Jaime Ramirez; and Xavier Tintore, our CFO. They will walk you through a few slides on our results, and then they will all be available to take your questions. [Operator Instructions]

The presentation is accessible via our website, fluidra.com, and has also been uploaded to the Stock Exchange Commission this morning. A replay of today's presentation will be made available on our website later today. With that, I hand over to our Executive Chairman, Eloy Planes.

Thank you, Clara. Good morning, and thank you for joining our results call today and for your interest in Fluidra. Jaime and Xavier will provide more details shortly, but let me start with a few key points from my side. We delivered a strong first half performance with sales up 5% and growth across all the regions in a very dynamic trading environment. This reflects the underlying strength and resilience of our global business despite the adverse FX movements we have seen during the period.

Q2 marked our fourth