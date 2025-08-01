Inside China's Pivot: Smarter Growth, Sharper Investing

VanEck
Summary

  • China’s recovery is advancing, though still gradual and uneven.
  • China’s ambition to become a global AI leader is more than aspirational - it’s backed by substantial capital and national commitment.
  • China’s automation and systems integration capabilities are rapidly setting a global benchmark.
  • Chinese consumers are not simply pulling back - they are reprioritizing. While overall sentiment remains cautious, spending patterns are shifting in more emotionally driven and experience-oriented directions.

glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

Portfolio Manager Ola El Shawarby shares firsthand insights from her multi-city China trip, exploring innovation, shifting consumer trends, and the forces reshaping China’s economy.

Boots on the Ground in China: Firsthand Insights from a Transforming Economy

Investor

This article was written by

VanEck
