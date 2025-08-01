Mondi plc (MNODF) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mondi plc (OTCPK:MNODF) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Andrew Charles Wallis King - Group CEO & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Powell - Group CFO & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Ian Jones - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Brian Morgan - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Cole Hathorn - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
James Perry - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
James Twyman - Prescient Securities (Pty) Ltd., Research Division
Lars F. Kjellberg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Pallav Mittal - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Reinhardt van der Walt - BofA Securities, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for joining us Mondi, a leader in sustainable Packaging and Paper Solutions results for the 6 months ended 30th of June 2025, presented by Andrew King and Mike Powell. [Operator Instructions]
I'll now hand over to host today, Andrew King. Andrew, over to you, please.
Andrew Charles Wallis King
Good morning all, and welcome to Mondi's results presentation. I'm Andrew King, Group CEO; and I'm joined by Mike Powell, our CFO. I'll be providing some highlights before I pass on to Mike for an overview of the financial performance. I'll then finish with a progress update on some of the important strategic initiatives we are taking to drive sustainable value creation. After that, Mike and I look forward to taking your questions.
In summary, I think we believe we delivered a solid performance in the period in what are and will continue to be, in our view, challenging market conditions. Ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties continue to undermine consumer and business confidence, impact trade flows and effect relative competitiveness. In this context, it was pleasing to see that we could achieve volume gains in key categories, supported by our recent
- Read more current MNODF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts