Mondi plc (MNODF) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mondi plc (OTCPK:MNODF) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Charles Wallis King - Group CEO & Executive Director

Michael Andrew Powell - Group CFO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ian Jones - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Brian Morgan - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

James Perry - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

James Twyman - Prescient Securities (Pty) Ltd., Research Division

Lars F. Kjellberg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Pallav Mittal - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Reinhardt van der Walt - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for joining us Mondi, a leader in sustainable Packaging and Paper Solutions results for the 6 months ended 30th of June 2025, presented by Andrew King and Mike Powell. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand over to host today, Andrew King. Andrew, over to you, please.

Andrew Charles Wallis King

Good morning all, and welcome to Mondi's results presentation. I'm Andrew King, Group CEO; and I'm joined by Mike Powell, our CFO. I'll be providing some highlights before I pass on to Mike for an overview of the financial performance. I'll then finish with a progress update on some of the important strategic initiatives we are taking to drive sustainable value creation. After that, Mike and I look forward to taking your questions.

In summary, I think we believe we delivered a solid performance in the period in what are and will continue to be, in our view, challenging market conditions. Ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties continue to undermine consumer and business confidence, impact trade flows and effect relative competitiveness. In this context, it was pleasing to see that we could achieve volume gains in key categories, supported by our recent