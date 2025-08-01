ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the push to enact new tariff structures and subsequent trade discussions, consumer sentiment deterioration, and intensifying geopolitical conflicts, U.S. equities rose significantly.
  • In a challenging environment ultimately defined by a major rally, the Fund outperformed the benchmark during the quarter.
  • The Fund's defensive positioning entering the quarter drove outperformance in April given significant downside volatility.

An accountant at work analyzes financial data and calculates the profitability of investments

Pawel Kacperek

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Despite the push to enact new tariff structures and subsequent trade discussions, consumer sentiment deterioration, and intensifying geopolitical conflicts, U.S. equities rose significantly. The benchmark Russell 3000 Index advanced 11.0%.
  • Contributors: Stock selection

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About LCISX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LCISX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LCISX
--
CLSUX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News