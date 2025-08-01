Legrand SA (LGRVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Legrand SA (OTCPK:LGRVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Benoît Coquart - CEO & Director
Franck Lemery - Executive VP & CFO
Alasdair Leslie - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
Benedict Ernest Uglow - Unidentified Company
Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
George Featherstone - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
James Moore - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Kulwinder Rajpal - Unidentified Company
Martin Wilkie - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Max R. Yates - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division
For your information, this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to hand the call over to CEO, Mr. Benoît Coquart; and CFO, Mr. Franck Lemery. Please go ahead, sir.
Benoît Coquart
Thank you very much. Hello, everybody. Good morning. So Franck, Ronan and I are happy to welcome you to the Legrand 2025 H1 Results Conference Call and Webcast. As you know, we have published today our press release, financial statements and a slide show to which we will refer.
I begin on Page 4 of the slide show with the 3 key highlights of this press release. First, Legrand delivered very solid results in the first half of 2025 with strong sales growth and high profitability. Second, we have revised our 2025 full year targets upwards, both in terms of sales and adjusted operating margin. And third, we are actively rolling out our strategy, strengthening our confidence in reaching the upper end of our 2030 revenue target range of around EUR 15 billion.
So moving to Page 6. I will start with an overview of sales. In the
