Holcim AG (HCMLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Holcim AG (OTCPK:HCMLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bernd Pomrehn - Group Head of Investor Relations

Miljan Gutovic - Head of Region Europe & CEO

Steffen Kindler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cedar Ekblom - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Elodie Yvonne Daniele Rall - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Ephrem Ravi - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Harry Dow - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Luis Prieto - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Marcus Cole - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Martin Hüsler - Zürcher Kantonalbank, Research Division

Pujarini Ghosh - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Tom Zhang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Yassine Touahri - On Field Investment Research LLP

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Holcim Half Year 2025 Results Analyst and Investor Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Bernd Pomrehn, Group Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bernd Pomrehn

Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to be here with our CEO, Miljan Gutovic; and our CFO, Steffen Kindler. They will provide an overview of our strong first half year 2025 results. Then, we'll provide an update on our strategy and last but not least, we'll give an outlook for the full year 2025.

And with this very short intro, I'm already handing it over to Miljan. Miljan, please.

Miljan Gutovic

Thank you, Bernd. Good morning to all of you, and a warm welcome to Holcim's half year results. Steffen and I are pleased to be presenting our earnings to you today. And of course, there