Vinci SA (VCISF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pierre Anjolras

Good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank you for being part of this meeting to present the accounts for VINCI. It will be my first time commenting the financial results as the new Director General of the group, which is a position that I have since the 1st of May. It's an honor and indeed a pleasure for me to be here today. As you will have heard and as you will continue to read, as in previous financial years, our financial results are once again of excellent quality. I am here with Christian Labeyrie, our Deputy Director, General and Financial Director, the other members of ExCom and our Investor Relations teams. We will make ourselves available to answer any questions you may have.

First of all, let's talk about Australia. In April, Cobra wrapped up the funding for the very first PPP for electrical distribution in Australia. It's a 35-year contract and it involves design, financing, building and maintenance of more than 240 kilometers of electrical lines, 8 substations and their connections to renewable energy production sites. Works have broken ground and will last for 5 years. Seeing as we have this picture on the board, I'd like to remind you that Cobra has already