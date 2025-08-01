Rocket Lab Stock Surges With Potential Golden Dome Win (Rating Downgrade)

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rocket Lab's stock has surged 75% since June, outperforming the S&P 500, but now trades well above my previous price target.
  • The company’s rapid launch cadence and potential involvement in the Golden Dome missile defense project highlight strong long-term growth opportunities.
  • Despite bullish analyst targets, current valuation leaves limited near-term upside and little margin for delays in Neutron rocket development.
  • I am downgrading Rocket Lab from strong buy to buy, recognizing both its promising future and the risks embedded in its elevated stock price.
Missile launch at night. The elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Elen11

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock has surged nearly 75% since my June report significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 7% gain. With the stock now trading well above my $34.22 price target, it is a good time to reassess the valuation and

