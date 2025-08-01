Treasury Bond Buybacks Heat Up As 10-Year T-Note Poised For A Breakout

Crystal Allen
536 Followers

Summary

  • Treasury bond buybacks are fueling stock market gains by increasing liquidity, but this masks deeper fiscal risks as US debt and interest costs soar.
  • Global de-dollarization, credit downgrades, and reduced foreign demand for Treasuries are pushing US bond rates higher, straining government finances.
  • The Fed's rate cuts have failed to lower long-term yields, intensifying the standoff between the Treasury and the Fed over monetary policy direction.
  • Despite bullish stock market momentum, I recommend hedging with short-term T-bills and precious metals, while closely monitoring the 10-year Treasury breakout.
Government Debt Ceiling

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Treasury bond buybacks are creating “liquidity” and thereby bullish tailwinds for the stock market, which has logged new historical highs over the past week. But while the bulls are stampeding through Wall Street’s rose garden, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is

This article was written by

Crystal Allen
536 Followers
Crystal Allen has worked as a researcher and blog writer for a Boston-based investor relations company for the life sciences sector. She has also worked as a communications manager for a Fortune 500 database management company located in Silicon Valley. Before that she was a journalist who researched and produced stories regarding the financial implications of the health science sector, the high tech sector, and other related topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of US3M, GLD, PPLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The content of this article is intended for experienced investors capable of conducting their own market research and making well-informed investment decisions. This information should not be construed as advice or a recommendation for any particular security, transaction, or investment strategy. If you need investment advice, please contact a licensed financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About US3M Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on US3M

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
US3M
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News