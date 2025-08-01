Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSKYF) Q1 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCPK:DSKYF) Q1 FY2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Asakura - VP of Corporate Communications

Koji Ogawa - Senior Executive Officer and CFO

Yuki Abe - R&D Division Head

Conference Call Participants

Barker - Jefferies.

Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Muraoka - Morgan Stanley MUFG

Ren - Macquarie

Sakai - UBS Securities

Wakao - JPMorgan

Yamaguchi - Citigroup Securities

Asakura

Thank you very much for joining us. We are now starting the Q1 financial results reporting of Daiichi Sankyo for 2025. My name is Asakura. I'm in charge of corporate communication. I'd like to serve as the moderator today.

First, about the language, we are going to use Japanese and English in this meeting. We have simultaneous translation available. Please use the interpretation button at the screen on the bottom, and please choose English or Japanese original audio. If you choose original audio, you will listen to the original sound. On the Zoom screen, you are going to see the Japanese presentation material. Japanese, English and the presentation materials are available on our IR library and the financial results reference material at the page of our corporate website. You can download them.

Today's speakers are the Koji Ogawa, Senior Executive Officer, and Abe, Head of R&D division and executive officer. Ogawa and Abe are going to explain about the outline of the Q1 results, and this meeting is recorded. Now, let's begin. Ogawa-san, you have the floor.

Koji Ogawa

Ogawa speaking. Thank you very much for joining Daiichi Sankyo's financial results presentation out of your very busy schedule today. I'm going to explain our FY2025 Q1 financial results we announced at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, GST based on the presentation materials.

Please turn to page three. This is the agenda for today. We